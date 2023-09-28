Here are 20 of the best pubs in the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – and it features no fewer than 20 pubs in the Lothians.

The annual guide, which features a striking cover and comes with a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in the latest guide – and check out the 25 best pubs in Edinburgh here.

1 . The NewYearField - Livingston Unit 1 Almondvale Ave, Livingston EH54 6QX Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Grey Horse Inn - Balrerno Address: 20 Main Street, Balerno EH14 7EH Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Volunteer Arms - Dunbar Address: 17 Victoria Street, Dunbar EH42 1HP Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Brig & Barrel - Bellhaven, Dunbar 8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP Photo: Third Party Photo Sales