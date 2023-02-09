Line of Duty star Martin Compston has shared a story about meeting the late Sir Sean Connery in Edinburgh – and he says the legendary actor was “intimidating”.

Compston was in attendance at a dinner at Edinburgh Castle alongside the Capital-born James Bond actor, who he says left a Michelin star chef ‘crumbling inside’.

Greenock-born Compston talks about the meeting in his weekly Restless Natives podcast, which he hosts alongside broadcaster pal Gordon Smart.

In the latest episode of Restless Natives, Compston reflects on the night, recalling that the Sir Sean had special “presence about him” before sharing a memory he clearly holds dearly.

The 38-year-old star of The Rig and Mayflies said: “I was at a dinner once with him at Edinburgh Castle and it was one of them ones where the chef comes out and describes the meal, and Sean is standing at the front.

“This poor lad is going ‘This is a big honour from me in terms of where I've started'’ and you just hear him [Sean] go ‘Ah for f*** just get on with the f****** story son and serve the food’.

“This poor five star Michelin chef in front of you just crumbling whilst he's going through a menu, with Sean rolling his eyes at you.

“He's an intimidating big guy,” Compston added, laughing.

Last month, Compston revealed he auditioned for the role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders – but soon realised he had no chance once he heard he was up against Cillian Murphy.

Compston, who does a fine London accent in his role as Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, admits he just wasn't any good at a Brummie accent.

He revealed: “I genuinely couldn’t just put on a Brummie accent now, I’m not good at accents. I actually went up for Peaky Blinders.

“I went for Tommy Shelby, thought I nailed the f***** thing and Jed Mercurio who writes Line of Duty, he’s a Brummie so he recorded my lines for me and it was one of those moments where I was like, ‘I’ve got a shout’ and then my agent goes 'Cillian Murphy’s going for it.' So you just know you don’t ever follow up again ever.”

