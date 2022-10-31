News you can trust since 1873
Long before he shot to stardom, the late Sir Sean Connery had many different jobs in his hometown of Edinburgh.
Sean Connery in Edinburgh: 11 jobs James Bond star did in Edinburgh before finding fame

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago

Many will be aware of his time as a milkman for St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society in Fountainbridge, but the future 007 turned his hand to around a dozen other jobs before pursuing a full-time acting career.

October 31, 2022 marks two years since Sir Sean died, and here we take a look at 11 jobs done by the screen icon before he was famous.

1. Labourer

Connery had a stint as a tradesman before pursuing his acting dream and learned how to be a brick layer.

Photo: Unknown

2. Lifeguard

A young Connery was employed in the 1950s as a lifeguard at Portobello's open-air pool and became very popular with the local ladies on account of his good looks and ripped physique.

Photo: Unknown

3. Life model

This painting by Alastair Fairweather shows Sean Connery as a life model. Sean earned some extra cash at Edinburgh's art college and was painted by a young Richard Demarco among other notable names.

Photo: julie bull

4. Milkman

Sean famously delivered milk for St Cuthbert's Co-operative and was based at the horses' stables in Grove Street in Fountainbridge near his family home. If half of the people claiming to have been delivered milk by the future star are to be believed, then Connery's round would have been the biggest on the planet!

Photo: Bill Stout

