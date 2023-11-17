News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Wicked Edinburgh: 10 first look photos as celebrated musical Wicked gets set to fly into Edinburgh Playhouse

One of the most successful productions ever staged in the Capital is set to return – and we've had a sneak peek at some new cast production photos
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT

Wicked flies back into the Edinburgh Playhouse for a run of shows next month – and we've got some amazing new photos of the production to share with you.

One of the most popular musicals of all time, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. This family-friendly show imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse from 7 December 2023 to 14 January 2024. It will be the blockbuster production’s only Scottish dates, and tickets are available via atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or by phone on 0844 871 7615 (fees apply).

Take a look through our photo gallery for a taste of what to expect when Wicked returns to Edinburgh.

The spectacular production of Wicked opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, with over 125,000 tickets already sold.

1. Wicked sales

The spectacular production of Wicked opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, with over 125,000 tickets already sold. Photo: Matt Crockett

Photo Sales
Wicked flies into the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 for 5 weeks, providing “an infusion of magic this Christmas”.

2. Infusion of magic

Wicked flies into the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 for 5 weeks, providing “an infusion of magic this Christmas”. Photo: Matt Crockett

Photo Sales
It takes over 100 people on-stage and behind the scenes to deliver each performance of this award-winning touring production.

3. Matt Crockett

It takes over 100 people on-stage and behind the scenes to deliver each performance of this award-winning touring production. Photo: Huge production

Photo Sales
Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

4. Celebrated musical

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’. Photo: Matt Crockett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh