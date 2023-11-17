One of the most successful productions ever staged in the Capital is set to return – and we've had a sneak peek at some new cast production photos

Wicked flies back into the Edinburgh Playhouse for a run of shows next month – and we've got some amazing new photos of the production to share with you.

One of the most popular musicals of all time, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. This family-friendly show imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse from 7 December 2023 to 14 January 2024. It will be the blockbuster production’s only Scottish dates, and tickets are available via atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or by phone on 0844 871 7615 (fees apply).

Take a look through our photo gallery for a taste of what to expect when Wicked returns to Edinburgh.

Wicked sales The spectacular production of Wicked opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, with over 125,000 tickets already sold.

Infusion of magic Wicked flies into the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 for 5 weeks, providing "an infusion of magic this Christmas".

Matt Crockett It takes over 100 people on-stage and behind the scenes to deliver each performance of this award-winning touring production.

Celebrated musical Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming 'Glinda The Good' and the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.