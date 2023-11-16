News you can trust since 1873
Eighties Edinburgh: 15 fabulous photos which will make you nostalgic for Edinburgh in the 1980s

Do you remember any of these things from the 1980s in Edinburgh?
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Nov 2023, 19:41 GMT

For some it was 'the decade that taste forgot’, while for others it was a time of great pop music and a golden era for fashion. Whatever your feelings about the 80s, it was an eventful time to be living in the city of Edinburgh.

Take a look through our photo gallery and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

French circus Archoas can be seen here driving a motorbike over a car on Waverley Bridge as part of a publicity stunt for their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show. Year: 1989

1. Stunts on the street

French circus Archoas can be seen here driving a motorbike over a car on Waverley Bridge as part of a publicity stunt for their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show. Year: 1989 Photo: Joe Steele

An old No 7 Edinburgh tram can be seen here getting taken to Blackpool on the back of a lorry. Year: 1983

2. Tram heading to Blackpool

An old No 7 Edinburgh tram can be seen here getting taken to Blackpool on the back of a lorry. Year: 1983 Photo: Stan Warburton

Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985

3. Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade 1985

Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele

Curlers check out the new seven lane curling rink at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Year: 1980

4. Curling at the ice rink

Curlers check out the new seven lane curling rink at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Year: 1980 Photo: Hamish Campbell

