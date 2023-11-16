For some it was 'the decade that taste forgot’, while for others it was a time of great pop music and a golden era for fashion. Whatever your feelings about the 80s, it was an eventful time to be living in the city of Edinburgh.
Take a look through our photo gallery and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
1. Stunts on the street
French circus Archoas can be seen here driving a motorbike over a car on Waverley Bridge as part of a publicity stunt for their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show. Year: 1989 Photo: Joe Steele
2. Tram heading to Blackpool
An old No 7 Edinburgh tram can be seen here getting taken to Blackpool on the back of a lorry. Year: 1983 Photo: Stan Warburton
3. Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade 1985
Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele
4. Curling at the ice rink
Curlers check out the new seven lane curling rink at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Year: 1980 Photo: Hamish Campbell