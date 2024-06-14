Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1985 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 39 years.
That year, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newly-built Waverley Market the royal seal of approval when she sliced the red ribbon in two to mark its official opening.
Also in 1985, pop stars opened the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the Capital's very first Argos store.
Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1985 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
