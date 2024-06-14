Edinburgh in 1985: 29 amazing old photos showing what life was like in Edinburgh 39 years ago

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
These are 29 old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1985

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1985 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 39 years.

That year, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newly-built Waverley Market the royal seal of approval when she sliced the red ribbon in two to mark its official opening.

Also in 1985, pop stars opened the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the Capital's very first Argos store.

Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1985 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh in 1985 - photo gallery

Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1985. Photo: Third Party

Local sailors line up on the gang planl of HMS Edinburgh at Leith docks in December 1985.

2. HMS Edinburgh

Local sailors line up on the gang planl of HMS Edinburgh at Leith docks in December 1985. Photo: George Smith

Scottish NUM leader Mick McGahey speaks to miners as he leaves a meeting to discuss prolonging the miners strike in Scotland in March 1985.

3. Miners meet

Scottish NUM leader Mick McGahey speaks to miners as he leaves a meeting to discuss prolonging the miners strike in Scotland in March 1985. Photo: Alan Ledgewood

Boys on bicycle and unicycles take part in the Evening News sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985

4. Cavalcade riders

Boys on bicycle and unicycles take part in the Evening News sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele

