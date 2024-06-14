Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1985 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 39 years.

That year, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newly-built Waverley Market the royal seal of approval when she sliced the red ribbon in two to mark its official opening.

Also in 1985, pop stars opened the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the Capital's very first Argos store.

Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1985

Edinburgh in 1985 - photo gallery

2 . HMS Edinburgh Local sailors line up on the gang planl of HMS Edinburgh at Leith docks in December 1985. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

3 . Miners meet Scottish NUM leader Mick McGahey speaks to miners as he leaves a meeting to discuss prolonging the miners strike in Scotland in March 1985. Photo: Alan Ledgewood Photo Sales