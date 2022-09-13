Queen Elizabeth II death: 13 poignant pictures as Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh for her final journey to London
Queen Elizabeth II left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday afternoon, as her coffin was taken by plane to RAF Northolt, in London.
The monarch, who passed away aged 96 at Balmoral last Thursday, had been lying in rest in its oak coffin at St Giles' Cathedral in the Capital since Monday, and will now be moved to Westminster.
Tens of thousands of people had paid their last respects at the ancient church on the Royal Mile, with demand so high the queue had to be closed after noon.
Meanwhile, people packed into the historic streets of Edinburgh for the third consecutive day to see the coffin leave the cathedral.
Carried out of the church to the sound of a lone piper, the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin then departed for Edinburgh Airport.
As it did, the crowd, who had gathered in numbers in the late afternoon sunshine, burst into applause.
Take a look through our picture gallery below.