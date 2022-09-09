News you can trust since 1873
Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh: 10 pictures of Queen Elizabeth's visits to Edinburgh over the years

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Here we remember her many visits to Edinburgh through the years.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:35 am

Over the 70 years she reigned as Monarch, the Queen visited the Scottish Capital countless times and attended thousands of public engagements in the city.

During childhood and throughout her reign, she spent an abundance of time at the ancient royal Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is found at the bottom of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Here are 10 pictures of some of the Queen’s most memorable visits to Edinburgh throughout the years.

1. A young princess

The Queen as an 11-year-old at Holyrood Palace, with her family on July 5, 1937.

Photo: Fox Photos

2. Coronation visit to the Capital

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh walking to the Signet Library from St Giles' Cathedral after a service on her coronation visit to Edinburgh in 1953. She was only 27 years old when she was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom.

Photo: Unknown

3. Visiting a Musselburgh school

Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitors' book of Scotland's oldest boarding school, Loretto School, which is situated just outside Edinburgh, in Musselburgh, on July 1 1958.

Photo: Unknown

4. Opening of the Forth Road Bridge

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Sheriff Lillie in Fife, as she officially opens the Forth Road bridge in September 1964.

Photo: Unknown

