Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh: 10 pictures of Queen Elizabeth's visits to Edinburgh over the years
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Here we remember her many visits to Edinburgh through the years.
By Anna Bryan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:35 am
Over the 70 years she reigned as Monarch, the Queen visited the Scottish Capital countless times and attended thousands of public engagements in the city.
During childhood and throughout her reign, she spent an abundance of time at the ancient royal Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is found at the bottom of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
Here are 10 pictures of some of the Queen’s most memorable visits to Edinburgh throughout the years.
