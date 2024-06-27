Edinburgh restaurants: 16 of the best Italian restaurants to visit in Edinburgh for a dose of la dolce vita

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:59 BST
If you’re looking for some ravishing ravioli or a slice of sumptuous pizza, then you are spoiled for choice in Edinburgh.

SquareMeal, the respected eating and drinking guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy Italian food in Scotland's capital city – and all of them are solid choices.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Squaremeal.

1. 16 of Edinburgh's best Italian restaurants

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Squaremeal.Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 103 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3ES. Squaremeal says: Many come to Contini for the gorgeous interiors and grand setting (it's nestled inside a 19th century banking hall), but there’s a very solid menu of Italian crowd-pleasers here, from polpette and gnocchi cacio e pepe to chicken Milanese and tagliata.

2. Contini

Where: 103 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3ES. Squaremeal says: Many come to Contini for the gorgeous interiors and grand setting (it's nestled inside a 19th century banking hall), but there’s a very solid menu of Italian crowd-pleasers here, from polpette and gnocchi cacio e pepe to chicken Milanese and tagliata.Photo: Contini

Photo Sales
Where: 76 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2NN. Squaremeal says: Veeno is as much about great wine as it is fantastic food, even boasting its very own vineyard in Sicily - Caruso & Minini – which has belonged to the family since the 19th century.

3. Veeno

Where: 76 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2NN. Squaremeal says: Veeno is as much about great wine as it is fantastic food, even boasting its very own vineyard in Sicily - Caruso & Minini – which has belonged to the family since the 19th century.Photo: Veeno

Photo Sales
Where: 5 Merchant Street, Edinburgh EH1 2QD. Squaremeal says: It’s been in the Crolla family for three generations, who are dedicated to serving high-quality Italian food and genuine hospitality to rival any other Italian restaurant in the city.

4. Divino Enoteca

Where: 5 Merchant Street, Edinburgh EH1 2QD. Squaremeal says: It’s been in the Crolla family for three generations, who are dedicated to serving high-quality Italian food and genuine hospitality to rival any other Italian restaurant in the city.Photo: Divino Enoteca

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.