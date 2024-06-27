SquareMeal, the respected eating and drinking guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy Italian food in Scotland's capital city – and all of them are solid choices.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. 16 of Edinburgh's best Italian restaurants
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Squaremeal.Photo: Third Party
2. Contini
Where: 103 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 3ES. Squaremeal says: Many come to Contini for the gorgeous interiors and grand setting (it's nestled inside a 19th century banking hall), but there’s a very solid menu of Italian crowd-pleasers here, from polpette and gnocchi cacio e pepe to chicken Milanese and tagliata.Photo: Contini
3. Veeno
Where: 76 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2NN. Squaremeal says: Veeno is as much about great wine as it is fantastic food, even boasting its very own vineyard in Sicily - Caruso & Minini – which has belonged to the family since the 19th century.Photo: Veeno
4. Divino Enoteca
Where: 5 Merchant Street, Edinburgh EH1 2QD. Squaremeal says: It’s been in the Crolla family for three generations, who are dedicated to serving high-quality Italian food and genuine hospitality to rival any other Italian restaurant in the city.Photo: Divino Enoteca
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.