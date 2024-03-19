Beloved Edinburgh institution founded 90 years ago is named as Scotland's ‘Best Italian Restaurant'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh’s longest-running businesses is celebrating after winning a major award – in its 90th year.

Valvona & Crolla, the family-run deli and cafe on Elm Row, which was founded in 1934, was named Italian Restaurant of the Year at Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

Speaking after the win, the owners wrote on Facebook: “We are thrilled to announce that the Caffè Bar has won the Best Italian Restaurant Award 2024.

“For our kitchen and Caffè Bar team this is so well deserved, and Pina has been working with us since the Caffè Bar opened 27 years ago.

“This is the highlight of our year because 2024 is the 90th anniversary of the founding of our company, so we are really honoured.”

During the glitzy ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow on Monday night, four other Edinburgh businesses came out on top in their categories, while several other Capital eateries were highly commended across various categories.

Vietnam House Restaurant (Grove Street) was namedNoodles Restaurant of the Year, Tapa (Shore Place) won Spanish Restaurant of the Year, Koyama (Forrest Road) claimed the title of Japanese Restaurant of the Year, and Novapizza Vegan Kitchen (Howe Street) picked up the Best of Edinburgh gong.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

The winners of The 3rd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 are:

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Christie’s Scottish Tapas (Falkirk)

Highly Commended went to The Birds and Bees (Stirling)

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year

The Wee Chippy (Anstruther)

Highly Commended went to Anselmo’s Fish & Chips (Dunoon)

Burger Restaurant of the Year

Chickaros (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Burger Island (Burntisland)

Noodles Restaurant of the Year

Vietnam House Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Highly Commended went to Lychees (Ayr)

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Karma Lake of Menteith (Strathyre)

Highly Commended went to Ben Cruachan Inn (Dalmally)

European Restaurant of the Year

The Exchange (Greenock)

Highly Commended went to Bydand (Thurso)

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Tapa (Edinburgh)

Highly Commended went to Elena’s Spanish Bar & Restaurant (Glasgow)

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

Andreou’s Bistro (Arbroath)

Highly Commended went to The Olive Garden (Oban)

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Valvona & Crolla (Edinburgh)

Highly Commended went to Piccolo Mondo Glasgow (Glasgow)

Turkish Restaurant of the Year

Antioch Restaurant (Dunfermline)

Highly Commended went to Meze Meze (Glasgow)

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Damasqino Restaurant & Café (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Sofia’s Lounge (Edinburgh)

Pizza Restaurant of the Year

Rockvilla Pizza & Subs (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Tonino’s Pizzeria (Greenock)

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Eastern Touch at Anstruther

Highly Commended went to Rohan’s Kitchen (Glasgow)

Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Asian Kitchen (Inverurie)

Highly Commended went to Chin Chin Restaurant & Bar (Glasgow)

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Koyama (Edinburgh)

Highly Commended went to Harajuku Kitchen (Edinburgh)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

The Thai Bar & Restaurant (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Chaophraya (Glasgow)

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Mexican Tex-Mex Bar & Grill (Falkirk)

Highly Commended went to THE 43 Mexican Tex-Mex (Kilmarnock)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Howff Secret Supper Club (Dundee)

Highly Commended went to The Orangery at Victoria Square (Stirling)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Vegan Earth (Ayr)

Highly Commended went to Hendersons – Eat Better Live Better (Edinburgh)

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Booffi World Buffet (Clydebank)

Highly Commended went to Bombay Blues (Glasgow)

Best World Cuisine

Mountain Spice (Kilmarnock)

Highly Commended went to Bantaba Afro Caribbean Restaurant (Glasgow)

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Chawp Pet Noi (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Ola Kala, the Best Grill & Deli (Edinburgh)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year

The Creel Sea Food Bar (Isle of Mull)

Highly Commended went to Cornerstone Restaurant (Mallaig)

Family Restaurant of the Year

Steak Inn (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Scotts Bar & Restaurant Greenock (Greenock)

Romantic Restaurant of the Year

The Loft Restaurant (Pitlochry)

Highly Commended went to The Black Bull (Ayrshire)

Sushi Restaurant of the Year

Sapporo Teppanyaki Glasgow (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Koyama (Edinburgh)

Country Restaurant of the Year

Tide & Thyme (Tighnabruaich)

Highly Commended went to Dalmore Farm Shop & Restaurant (Alness)

Kitchen of the Year

Smokey Trotters Kitchen (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Kitchen Glasgow (Glasgow)

Best of Glasgow

Malaga Tapas (Glasgow)

Highly Commended went to Ristorante Pieno (Glasgow)

Best of Edinburgh

Novapizza Vegan Kitchen (Edinburgh)