As fans of a certain vintage will remember, the Liverpool band visited the Capital for a brace of shows at the ABC cinema on 29 April 1964. These gigs are now legendary – and anyone who witnessed them is very lucky indeed.

Already the biggest band on the planet by then, tickets for the shows were like gold dust. The 5,400 briefs for the two half hour shows (one at 6:30pm and the other at 8:50pm) were snapped up in seconds. Hordes of fans armed with sleeping bags, blankets and thermos flasks had queued for hours to be in with a chance of seeing their idols perform.

Beatlemania had swept through Edinburgh and Lothian Road was absolutely chaotic on the day of the gigs.

The Beatles played a 10 song set list featuring Twist And Shout, Money (That’s What I Want), Can’t Buy Me Love, Things We Said Today, I’m Happy Just To Dance With You, I Should Have Known Better, If I Fell, I Wanna Be Your Man, A Hard Day’s Night and Long Tall Sally at each gig.

Just a few months later, John, Paul, George and Ringo revisited the ABC, and Edinburgh, as a pop group for the last time in October 1964.

Take a look through our photo gallery to be transported back in time to The Beatles' first ever visit to Edinburgh.

