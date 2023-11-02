Edinburgh restaurants: Kid-friendly Italian restaurant in 'prime' Edinburgh city centre location up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Italian restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh city centre has been appeared on the market.
Rigatoni's has been trading on South Clerk Street for a decade, and is described by one reviewer as being “so kid-friendly they should start offering pizza made of play dough”.
The restaurant, which is licensed to 1am, is being advertised on RightBiz with a rent price of £20,000 per annum, with a leasehold premium of £70,000.
RightBiz says Rigatoni's has a high daily footfall due to its close proximity to the Queen’s Hall and Festival Theatre. “There is a wide range of complimentary catering, retail and hospitality businesses in this part of the city as well as a wide demographic of residential dwellings both privately owned and student accommodation. Popular locations in Edinburgh such as Princes Street, The Meadows, Grassmarket, Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park are all located within 15 minutes’ walk from the property.”
The listing continues: “Rigatoni’s is a well-performing family-operated business that has traded successfully from this excellent location for the past 10 years. The business has been built up by our clients to offer an encompassing Italian menu popular with locals, students, theatre goers as well as transient tourist custom.”
Rigatoni’s has won many accolades over the years, including being crowned as ’Best Family-Owned Restaurant’ at the Scottish Italian Awards in 2019. The restaurant is currently run by Stefano and his wife Maria alongside their children Adriano Valentino and Cinzia. Stefano was only seven when he came to Edinburgh and had long dreamed of opening his own Italian restaurant and pizzeria.