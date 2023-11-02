Family-run Italian restaurant has traded in Edinburgh for 10 years and won many awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Italian restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh city centre has been appeared on the market.

Rigatoni's has been trading on South Clerk Street for a decade, and is described by one reviewer as being “so kid-friendly they should start offering pizza made of play dough”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant, which is licensed to 1am, is being advertised on RightBiz with a rent price of £20,000 per annum, with a leasehold premium of £70,000.

Rigatoni's, on South Clerk Street in Edinburgh, has been put on the market after 10 years of trading.

RightBiz says Rigatoni's has a high daily footfall due to its close proximity to the Queen’s Hall and Festival Theatre. “There is a wide range of complimentary catering, retail and hospitality businesses in this part of the city as well as a wide demographic of residential dwellings both privately owned and student accommodation. Popular locations in Edinburgh such as Princes Street, The Meadows, Grassmarket, Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park are all located within 15 minutes’ walk from the property.”

The listing continues: “Rigatoni’s is a well-performing family-operated business that has traded successfully from this excellent location for the past 10 years. The business has been built up by our clients to offer an encompassing Italian menu popular with locals, students, theatre goers as well as transient tourist custom.”