Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Edinburgh's best cocktail bars has announced its shock closure – after almost a decade in the city centre.

Hoot the Redeemer, located on Hanover Street, with shake up its last mojitos and margaritas on Sunday, September 1.

The bar's owner explained how they've worked their socks off over the last 18 months to try and keep the bar open – but just weren't able to stop it from closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their current lease expires this autumn, and the new landlords have plans for the whole building that do not include Hoot the Redeemer, which first opened in 2015.

Owner Iain McPherson, who is also the brains behind award-winning Edinburgh cocktail barsPanda & Sons and Nauticus, told Class Magazine: "I tried my best over the past 18 months to try and keep it open, but the new landlords have plans for the whole building and in the end there was nothing I could do.

"I apologise to everyone connected that I somewhat failed in that sense. It's a really gutting feeling, as we had created something really unique and the team have been absolutely brilliant.

"Telling the team the news was probably the hardest thing I've had to do in my 10-plus years as a bar operator.