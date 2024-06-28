Edinburgh pubs: Iconic Edinburgh bar to close as 'gutted' owner says telling staff was 'hardest thing ever'
Hoot the Redeemer, located on Hanover Street, with shake up its last mojitos and margaritas on Sunday, September 1.
The bar's owner explained how they've worked their socks off over the last 18 months to try and keep the bar open – but just weren't able to stop it from closing.
Their current lease expires this autumn, and the new landlords have plans for the whole building that do not include Hoot the Redeemer, which first opened in 2015.
Owner Iain McPherson, who is also the brains behind award-winning Edinburgh cocktail barsPanda & Sons and Nauticus, told Class Magazine: "I tried my best over the past 18 months to try and keep it open, but the new landlords have plans for the whole building and in the end there was nothing I could do.
"I apologise to everyone connected that I somewhat failed in that sense. It's a really gutting feeling, as we had created something really unique and the team have been absolutely brilliant.
"Telling the team the news was probably the hardest thing I've had to do in my 10-plus years as a bar operator.
“Please pop in while you still have time, as there will never be a bar and bar team similar to Hoot. Hoot will last a lifetime in my heart."
