Beloved Edinburgh institution founded in 1904 celebrates 120 years in Scotland’s capital city

Edinburgh's oldest independent health store celebrates impressive milestone in May

It's not every day that a business marks its 120th anniversary – but that's one much-loved Edinburgh institution has achieved.

Hanover Healthfoods, located at 40 Hanover Street, was founded as ‘Health Goods Depot’ in 1904. Its longevity tells an inspiring story about how microbusinesses can survive. The first UK health store opened in Birmingham in 1898 and Edinburgh was not far behind it. Cases of food adulteration in the late Victorian period were rife, therefore, many people began to embrace a more natural form of eating and living.

Ainslie Friel, whose family owned Hanover Healthfoods for more than 80 years, recalls working in the shop from the 1960s. He says: “When I first started in the shop one of my jobs was to pack down nuts which came in big metal tins. One of the most popular products at the time was Granose Saviand which was like a vegan form of spam. Herbal products, like Lanes Quiet Life, had already been popular for several decades.

Edinburgh's oldest independent health store, Hanover Healthfoods, is celebrating its 120th anniversary in May 2024. Photo: Hanover Healthfoods

“The market was very different as a lot of products like prunes and pure honey were not available in supermarkets so people had to use health food stores. We had queues outside to get in, as did Valvona and Crolla, which also sold products which you couldn’t easily buy. And we were the only health food store in the city centre which helped.”

The shop’s current owner, John McKee, started working there on Saturdays in the 1990s. He says: “In the 1970s, Ainslie recognised that there was a lot more demand for nutritional supplements and that became our specialty.

“Since the 1970s we have always trained our staff to understand what to recommend. That continues today and I’m sure that it is a critical part of how we have remained in business for as long as we have. We have customers who have trusted us ever since the 1950s and we are always proud to be told by customers that we are the only place they trust to give the best advice.”

John took over the business in 2015 and expanded the store with more food and organic skincare. Laughing, he recalls: “Expanding our range was one of my best decisions. Buying a business four years before Covid? Not so much! The fall off in the city centre footfall took us to the brink but I’m delighted to say that we’re back to full strength in time to celebrate this pretty historic achievement.”

Beginning May 13, Hannover Healthfoods will be celebrating its 120th anniversary by giving away 120 goody bags with £120 of products – which is a massive thank you to our customers.

Asked what's the secret of Hanover Healthfoods’ longevity, John laughs and says: “Well, it isn’t our location! We are definitely hidden in plain sight. I think it is because of the length and depth of our knowledge.

“I was privileged to work for Ainslie for 20 years, so the knowledge within the business overlaps owners and goes back decades. Put simply, we tell it how it is, making a sale is not important but building long term trust and relationships is.