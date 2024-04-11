Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh’s best-loved bars and live music venues has announced its sudden closure – after almost two decades in the city.

The Jazz Bar, on Chambers Street, shared the sad news on Wednesday evening, saying the cost of living crisis coupled with operational challenges has “proved too much”.

The decision was announced just two days after the venue, which opened in 2005 and went on to become a local institution, posted an “emergency maintenance notice” on its website announcing a temporary closure due to a leak that required “immediate attention”.

The Jazz Bar, on Chambers Street in Edinburgh, has announced its sudden closure after nearly two decades. Photo: The Jazz Bar

The Jazz Bar was founded by musician and jazz enthusiast Bill Kyle after his previous venue, the Bridge Jazz Bar, was destroyed in Old Town fire in 2002 – just seven months after opening. After Bill passed away in 2016, The Jazz Bar was run by his daughter, Edith.

Breaking the news of its permanent closure, a spokesperson for the venue said the team was “extremely proud to have served the musical community” as well as thanking musicians and patrons for their support.

A statement posted to the venue’s website said: “To our loyal patrons, musicians and friends, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden closure of The Jazz Bar. We are extremely proud to have served the musical community and audience providing live music almost every day for close to two decades.

“It has been particularly challenging for The Jazz Bar, with a massive variety of issues and challenges to work through. Despite extremely hard work and very positive progress to overcome these issues, the cost-of-living crisis coupled with operational challenges proved too much.

“The Jazz Bar is more than just a venue to many people. It was a cornerstone of a community and will be quite literally irreplaceable to the Edinburgh music scene and gig economy.

“When founder Bill Kyle began his journey to create The Jazz Bar, it was marked by perseverance and passion, surviving many challenges, including the original incarnation of the venue, ‘The Bridge Jazz Bar,’ burning down.

“After he sadly passed eight years ago, this perseverance was carried on by his wife Mary Ann and daughter Edith, who kept the business alive for the next period in its existence and carried forward her father’s legacy, continuing to champion live music in Scotland.”

The statement added: “We must pay special thanks to the musicians who have rallied to help the venue survive and be accommodating to any changes being made. Without their good faith and the tireless effort of the staff, it wouldn’t have been possible to even make it this far in the year.

“We must also mention our gratitude to Bill Kyle, whose vision and passion brought The Jazz Bar to life. His legacy will forever resonate within the hearts of all who were touched by his kindness and dedication.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to the musicians, staff, and patrons who made The Jazz Bar a cherished part of Edinburgh’s cultural landscape.