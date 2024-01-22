Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Innis & Gunn has announced the sudden closure of one of its popular Edinburgh venues.

The craft brewer said it took the decision to shut its Brewery Taproom at The Shore due to a number of factors, including rising costs.

The Leith bar, which was the company’s fourth location in Scotland, opened in August 2020, and offered a wide range of craft beers as well as food.

Steve Drew, Managing Director for Innis & Gunn Hospitality Group, told the Evening News: “We made the decision to close our Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom at The Shore in Edinburgh last Wednesday (January 17).

“Whilst we saw growth across many of our key business channels last year, trading conditions for the entire hospitality industry, including our Taproom business, have been exceptionally challenging.

“The disparity in business rates relief between England and Scotland, coupled with escalating costs from energy suppliers and the impact of the continuing increased cost of living expenses, have unfortunately made it unviable to keep the shore site trading."

The company added that staff are being relocated to other roles.