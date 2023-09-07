Innis & Gunn invites Edinburgh locals to sample new Oktoberfest lager at its taprooms during Rugby World Cup
Fancy a fly half? Scotland’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this Sunday – and fans can catch all the action at Innis & Gunn’s Edinburgh taprooms, while enjoying the latest lager from the award-winning brewer.
Oktoberfest Lager is a celebration of the finest, carefully selected ingredients from this season’s harvest. This Helles-style lager has a longer (30 day) maturation for maximum flavour and a smooth, refreshing finish.
The new lager is launching in Innis & Gunn’s taprooms – one in the heart of the city on Lothian Road, the other situated along Leith's trendy shore.
Every game in the highly-competitive Rugby World Cup Pool B is being live screened from the taprooms, where you’re guaranteed great company, post-match live music, half-time pies and delicious menus on tap as Scotland go up against the Springboks, Ireland, Romania and Tonga.
Sunday’s match against South Africa kicks off at 4.45pm, then the following Sunday it’s a 4.45pm start for the Tonga test and a 8pm start for the final group game against Ireland on Saturday, October 7.
Anyone wanting to go along is advised to book their place in advance, by visiting the Innis & Gunn website.