Edinburgh's first ‘Beer Garden Games’ coming to Neighbourhood Market in Stockbridge, courtesy of Innis & Gunn

Innis & Gunn sets up two bars with Beer Garden Games at the Neighbourhood Market
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

With this amazing weather set to continue until the weekend, Innis & Gunn has picked the perfect time to launch an exciting new event in Edinburgh.

The Capital-based brewer are known for creating the original and the unexpected, and for bringing people together to experience something new. Now, they are delighted to introduce another first for the Capital – the inaugural Beer Garden Games. And Stockbridge’s regular open air Neighbourhood Market on the Edinburgh Accies Sports Ground will be the venue, which means lots of delicious street food and local crafts, too.

Just like their delicious craft beers, the Innis & Gunn games are a twist on the familiar. They will be taking some old school sports day events, and turning them into new summer classics – from Giant Beer Pong and bowling your way to glory on Lager Can Alley, to testing out your football skills on the Top Can Challenge. For contestants with a thirst for victory, there are over 1000 pints up for grabs, via tokens which can be used in our Edinburgh taproom. Plus, there’s Innis & Gunn branded merchandise to be won.

Innis & Gunn host the Beer Garden Games at the Neighbourhood Market in Edinburgh's Stockbridge this Friday and Saturday.Innis & Gunn host the Beer Garden Games at the Neighbourhood Market in Edinburgh's Stockbridge this Friday and Saturday.
And everyone who takes part in the Beer Garden Games, and posts a photo of their experience on Instagram using the #BeerGardenGames hashtag, will be entered into a prize draw competition. The lucky winners will get the chance to turn their hand at making their very own flavour-packed beer with the Innis & Gunn Brew School experience.

The Beer Garden Games will be held every weekend from June 16 to July 30 (excluding weekend of June 23).

