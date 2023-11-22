Stack & Still will soon be serving up its famous pancakes from a new spot in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flipping great news for pancake lovers! The opening date for a Stack & Still restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has been revealed – and it’s just days away.

Relocating its much-loved Assembly Rooms venue, the company is setting up shop in the heart of Hanover Street, just a stone’s throw away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new branch joins the Stack & Still at the Bonnie & Wild Scottish marketplace in the St James Quarter.

The opening date for a new Stack & Still restaurant on Edinburgh's Hanover Street has been revealed – and it’s just days away.

Announcing the opening date for the new location on Facebook, Stack & Still wrote: “Attention Edinburgh pancake pioneers! You've been patiently awaiting the news, and we're delighted to finally get to share our opening date with you… Friday 24th November.

“We'll be serving up our famous pancakes from our new spot on Hanover Street from 8am until 6pm every day. We hope to see you there soon”.

Stack & Still focus on fresh food, cooked to order, using local, sustainably sourced ingredients as much as possible. Think classic buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, protein-packed pancakes made with vanilla whey protein, or low-fat pancakes, with fresh fruit and a gluten-free vegan pancake along with a great selection of gluten-free toppings and sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in Glasgow in 2018, Stack & Still has continued to grow in popularity and is now the UK's largest chain of pancake houses.

Speaking about the new branch on Hanover Street, a spokesperson for the firm said: “We are pleased to announce that our Edinburgh Assembly Rooms branch will soon be setting up shop in the heart of Hanover Street, just a stone’s throw away. This relocation represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are eager to continue delighting your taste buds at this new location.

“Rest assured, the menu that you love, featuring its wide range of sweet and savoury toppings, and the opportunity to craft your own unique pancake creations, will be preserved. The quality and flavour you have come to expect from Stack & Still will remain consistent.