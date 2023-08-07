Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV images in hunt for man after early morning assault on Hanover Street
Police have released CCTV images of a man they are looking for after an assault in Edinburgh city centre.
The incident took place on Hanover Street at around 4.15am on Saturday (May 20).
The man is described as being aged between 20-30 years old, with a medium build, black hair and a tattoo on his left hand.
He was wearing a grey and white two-tone puffer jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.
Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information which could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to contact us.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0804 of 20 May 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.