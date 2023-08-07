News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV images in hunt for man after early morning assault on Hanover Street

The incident took place on Hanover Street in Edinburgh city centre early in the morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are looking for after an assault in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident took place on Hanover Street at around 4.15am on Saturday (May 20).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man is described as being aged between 20-30 years old, with a medium build, black hair and a tattoo on his left hand.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are searching for after an assault in Edinburgh.Police have released CCTV images of a man they are searching for after an assault in Edinburgh.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they are searching for after an assault in Edinburgh.
Most Popular

He was wearing a grey and white two-tone puffer jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information which could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0804 of 20 May 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.