Locals can bag some amazing prizes ahead of new bar opening in Edinburgh

A highly-anticipated new bar which promises to 'reinvent darts for the 21st century' is set to open its doors in Edinburgh next week – and to celebrate, they will be giving away some amazing prizes.

Flight Club comes to St James Quarter on November 17, and on November 14 and 15, the team will be hitting the streets of the city centre to offer passers-by the chance to win over 350 incredible prizes – including an epic £500 bar tab. From 11am-3pm, staff equipped with a Spin the Wheel game will also be giving away brunch tickets for 4 people, tickets to the official launch party, oche hire vouchers and pizza and prosecco.

Flight Club will add a technology-charged twist to Edinburgh’s social scene and welcomes first-timers and fanatics alike. Automated scoring eliminates any need for counting and will seamlessly guide players through fast-paced, exciting games, whilst handy ‘push for service’ buttons will ensure not a moment of epic gameplay is missed when refreshments are required.

The new venue will give players the chance to discover an impressive 10 oche playing areas and will be neighbouring some of the biggest names in retail and hospitality. The venue will celebrate the city's heritage with a large mural featuring historical landmarks, and a model Victorian railway running throughout the height of the bar, calling at thoughtfully designed streets and stations.

If Prosecco and bottomless pizza sounds like more of a winning combination, Flight Club will be offering an incredible Brunch Social every Saturday and Sunday. Delivering on all those crispy base, ultra-cheesy cravings, the paddle board pizzas come with a variety of toppings and can be tailored to suit dietary requirements, whilst each guest will receive a bottle of Prosecco.

Flight Club CEO Steve Moore said: “We love the atmosphere in Edinburgh and the existing hospitality and nightlife scene, so we are beyond excited to be opening a Flight Club in St James Quarter.

“It’s a busy and evolving city, and we will be bringing something a little different to the area, and can’t wait to see friends and colleagues celebrating every occasion with us.”