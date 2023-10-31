The finalists have been announced for the inagural Drink Awards Scotland 2023 – and one of the categories sees 10 local pubs competing for the ‘Best of Edinburgh’ award.

The awards look to celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers from across Scotland. The winners will be crowned on November 21 at an elegant ceremony in Glasgow which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.

“The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists. It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 local pubs named as finalists for the ‘Best of Edinburgh’ award.

1 . 'Best of Edinburgh' - The 10 finalists

2 . The Guildford Arms Where: 1 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA.

3 . The Halfway House Where: 24 Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh EH1 1BX.