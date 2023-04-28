From beautiful bars with original interiors that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time to spit 'n' sawdust pub boozers that haven’t changed in decades, these are some of the best traditional pubs in Edinburgh.
Our list comes courtesy of The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), who recognise that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.
There’s some incredibe pubs in Scotland’s capital – and CAMRA has included some of them in their list of the top 120 of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2018.
Here are 15 of the Edinburgh boozers listed in the CAMRA guide – and why they were included.
2. Athletic Arms (Diggers), 1–3 Angle Park Terrace EH11 2JX
CAMRA says: ‘A shadow of its former self ’ is how some local people describe the Diggers, the name coming from the pub’s position between two large cemeteries. However, its layout is much as it was. Situated on the ground floor of an 1889 five-storey tenement block. Photo: Third Party
3. Abbotsford (1902) - 3-5 Rose Street EH2 2PR
CAMRA says: One of the finest examples of an island-style pub built in 1902 and barely altered since. It is believed to have been built by Charles Jenner, from nearby department store Jenners, so that his staff could spend their wages in his own establishment. Photo: Third Party
4. Barony Bar, 81–3 Broughton Street EH1 3RJ
CAMRA says: Small, L-shaped single-bar pub with a splendid interior that is well worth the short walk from the city centre. Situated in an 1804 fourstorey tenement, it wraps around other property on a street corner and has an attractive frontage of teak Photo: Third Party