A graffiti artist has left locals in Edinburgh wondering if a new artwork that mysteriously appeared on a building is the work of Banksy.

The image, depicting an eldery woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street, Leith.

The artwork, however, bears the signature of The Rebel Bear, a graffiti artist dubbed the Scottish Banksy.

Photo: Russell Hunter

The Rebel Bear has displayed serveal artowrks in Edinburgh in recent year, including an artwork displayed outside St John's Church in Edinburgh city centre.

More recently, The Rebel Bear took aim at the controversial decision to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books – creating quite a fuss with locals.

The artwork, located on the underpass at Sighthill Roundabout on Calder Road, features characters from Roald Dahl books gagged and handcuffed with police-style tape marked “dangerous” across the paintings.

It includes Willy Wonka in handcuffs with his mouth gagged, Matilda with a bag on her head and the Hungry Crocodile with his mouth bound shut.

Despite being one of the biggest names in the artworld, Banksy remains anonymous, which has only helped heighten the buzz around his work.

His creations have inspired countless copycat artists around the world.

Last month, Banksy artwork Brace Yourself! sold for 2,032,000 US dollars (£1,644,132), more than three times its original estimate, during an auction featuring a performance from the band that inspired the piece.

The artist created the work in 2010 for the British band then known as Exit Through The Gift Shop, who shared the same name he wanted to use for his 2010 documentary film.