News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
4 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
4 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
5 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
6 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Edinburgh street art: ‘Scottish Banksy’ strikes again as new artwork mysteriously appears on building in Leith

Artwork is the latest piece to be displayed in the Capital by annoymous graffiti artist

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

A graffiti artist has left locals in Edinburgh wondering if a new artwork that mysteriously appeared on a building is the work of Banksy.

The image, depicting an eldery woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street, Leith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The artwork, however, bears the signature of The Rebel Bear, a graffiti artist dubbed the Scottish Banksy.

The image, depicting an eldery woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street, Leith. Photo: Russell HunterThe image, depicting an eldery woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street, Leith. Photo: Russell Hunter
The image, depicting an eldery woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street, Leith. Photo: Russell Hunter
Most Popular

The Rebel Bear has displayed serveal artowrks in Edinburgh in recent year, including an artwork displayed outside St John's Church in Edinburgh city centre.

More recently, The Rebel Bear took aim at the controversial decision to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books – creating quite a fuss with locals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The artwork, located on the underpass at Sighthill Roundabout on Calder Road, features characters from Roald Dahl books gagged and handcuffed with police-style tape marked “dangerous” across the paintings.

It includes Willy Wonka in handcuffs with his mouth gagged, Matilda with a bag on her head and the Hungry Crocodile with his mouth bound shut.

Despite being one of the biggest names in the artworld, Banksy remains anonymous, which has only helped heighten the buzz around his work.

His creations have inspired countless copycat artists around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month, Banksy artwork Brace Yourself! sold for 2,032,000 US dollars (£1,644,132), more than three times its original estimate, during an auction featuring a performance from the band that inspired the piece.

The artist created the work in 2010 for the British band then known as Exit Through The Gift Shop, who shared the same name he wanted to use for his 2010 documentary film.

In early March, Brace Yourself! was displayed in the window of the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus in London.

Read More
CAMRA Pubs of the Year 2023: Musselburgh bar Staggs named ‘pub of the year’ for ...
Related topics:BanksyEdinburgh