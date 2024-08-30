Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh restaurant has been named among the best places in the UK for brunch.

Introducing its 'ultimate guide to the best brunches', DesignMyNight said: “What are weekends for if not lazy mornings and egg-fuelled feasts? Oh, and not forgetting all the coffee.

“Whether you're searching for a hearty fry-up in a cosy country pub, a bottomless breakfast by the seaside or a quirky bite in a top city spot, you'll find 'em all here.”

The popular website, which allows customers to tailor their night out depending on their budget, where they want to go and what type of night they're after, went on to share its list of the best brunch venues across the UK.

Among the venues chosen was Laila, a popular lunch and brunch spot on Cockburn Street in Edinburgh.

In its description of the family-friendly eaterie, DesignMyNight said: “If you're seeking a flavour-packed brunch without breaking the bank, head to Laila. Not only will you get to chow down on a delicious variety of Middle Eastern brekky dishes, but also take in laid-back interiors.”