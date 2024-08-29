Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a popular Edinburgh bar are celebrating once again after its beer garden was named as Scotland’s No.1 – for the second year in a row.

Black Ivy, on Alvanley Terrace, won the 'Best Outdoor Area in Scotland' prize at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2024.

The Bruntsfield bar, which also has a restaurant and boutique hotel, beat off stiff competiton for venue around the country to claim the award at a glittering ‘Grand Ole Opry’ themed event held at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.

The awards, now in their 29th year, celebrate all that is good and great about the hospitality industry with more than 100 hospitality venues shortlisted as finalists at the event.

Elsewhere on the night, industry veteran Stuart Ross (former Chief Executive of Belhaven) received a Legend of the Industry Award, while David and Ruth Wither (the founders of Edinburgh-based Montpelier Group) picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other award winners from Edinburgh were Teuchters Landing, which was was named Inverarity Morton’s Best Drinks offering, and Lochrin Rooftop Bar (Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge), which was crowned as Molinari Hotel Bar of the Year.

Susan Young organiser and Editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “These awards are all about the people that make the hospitality industry the success it is.

“This year we had an exceptional entry. All the finalists deserve credit for the great venues that they run, but the trophies were presented to the pubs, restaurants and people that impressed their customers, judges and mystery shoppers most.”

The full list of winners below:

Lifetime Achievement Award: David & Ruth Wither; Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year: The Piper Whisky Bar - Glasgow; Black Ivy and Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Alex & Rachel Palumbo – Hey Palu & Chancho, Edinburgh;Brugal Best Cocktail Bar of the Year: The Absent Ear - Glasgow; Campari Bar Apprentice 2024: Finlay Paterson - Scotts South Queensferry; Cold Town Craft Beer Bar of the Year: Shilling Brewing Company - Glasgow; Deanston Whisky Guru 2024: Gillian Kirkland - The Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow; DRAM Casual Dining Award 2024: Tempura - Ayr.

Drinks Express Independent Operator of the Year: Cru Hospitality - Inverness; De Kuyper Liqueurs Mixologist of the Year: Fowwaz Ansari – Bittersweet, Edinburgh; Favela Latin American Venue of the Year: Boteco Do Brasil - Glasgow; DRAM Dog Friendly Pub of the Year: The Ship - Irvine; Hospitality Health Employer of the Year: Manorview Hotels - Howwood: HOSPO Manager of the Year: Olivia Wong – Stravaigin, Glasgow; Hotel Scotland Family Business of the Year: Forbes of Kingennie - Dundee; Unsung Hero Award: Jules Clark – Montpeliers.

Inverarity Morton Best Drinks Offering: Teuchters Landing - Edinburgh; Jameson Best Irish Bar: Malones - Aberdeen; Kopparberg New Bar of the Year: The Stravaig - Ayr; Media World Best Outdoor Area: Black Ivy – Edinburgh; Molinari Hotel Bar of the Year: Lochrin Rooftop Bar - Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge; Schweppes Bartender of the Year: Marquis Smith – Stravaigin, Glasgow; Scottish Hospitality Group Contribution To the Industry Award: Gordon McIntyre.

Sims Automatic Sports Bar of the Year: Fullbacks Sports & Pizza Bar - Milngavie; Inspirational Woman of the Year: Janet Hood; Boss of the Year: Steven Muir - Beatbox Leisure, Ayr; Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality: Hugo's Bar and Pavilion - Dalgety Bay; Community Pub of the Year: The Craw’s Nest - Carnoustie; Sunday Mail Pub of the Year: The Smokin’ Fox - Glasgow.