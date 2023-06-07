A popular Edinburgh pub has been named in the top 10 best places in the UK to have breakfast.

Teuchters Landing in Leith is placed at number 10 in a list of 32 cafes, bars and restaurants across the country, which also features London’s upmarket Claridge’s Hotel at number 32. The guide, published by The Guardian, gives top place to the Hullabaloo vegan cafe in Ipswich.

Praising Teuchters Landing, it says: “This dockside bar in Leith offers kedgeree by the mug, Loch Creran Argyll oysters and carnivorous and vegan versions of the Big Breakfast, which includes delicious black pudding, haggis and tattie scones.”

Teuchters Landing has been ranked tenth in a guide to the best UK bars, cafes and restaurants to have breakfast. Picture: Google.

The pub, in Dock Place, is the former waiting room for the Leith to Aberdeen steamboat ferry and has a large beer garden. Breakfast is served from 10am until 11.30am and the bar’s main menu from noon until 9pm. It also boasts a large whisky selection which includes around 90 single malts and 20-odd international and blended whiskies.