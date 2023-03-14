Work has started to transform a historic 19th century Leith bridge into a beer garden for a popular pub after major restoration plans were green-lighted.

Teuchters Landing will expand their outdoor seating area with a new customer terrace across the timber bridge, which was constructed around 1800 as part of the design of Leith docks. The Dock Place bar is a go-to for its wide selection of craft beers, the legendary whisky ‘hoop of destiny’ game, cosy fireside nooks and a spot to watch the rugby.

Under the restoration works, half the bridge will form the new lit-up outdoor seating area with benches for the pub along one side. It will also open up as a public walkway. Photos shared on the pub's social media platforms charts the progress of the work, which it is hoped will be completed by the start of May to coincide with the coronation bank holiday weekend.

Works have started to repair the bridge

Teuchters director John Tindal told the Evening News: “We are very excited to bring the bridge back to its former glory. We’ve had huge support from the local community who are looking forward to seeing the bridge brought back into use for the public. Our outdoor area has been shut for four and a half years now so it will be amazing to see folk sitting out again. It is a great vista across the water and a unique spot. We’re hoping it will open in May so we can get most of the summer.”

Work started to repair the bridge in February and scaffolding was put up in recent weeks to replace the timber structure, install bollards and remove trolley rails. The repairs will also see the installation of metal detail, protective mesh and new timber blocks below existing railing uprights.

