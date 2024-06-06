Edinburgh pubs: Iconic Edinburgh bar announces sad closure as regulars invited for 'one last drink'
A closing date has been announced for one of Edinburgh's biggest and most popular bars.
In March, we reported that Revolution Bars was drawing up plans to axe roughly 20 of its worst-performing bars. Now, it has been confirmed that the two-floor Revolution pub on Chambers Street will be closing its doors permanently in August.
The giant venue is one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.
An announcement on Revolution's website says: “We are sorry to say that we will be closing the doors on Edinburgh on or around August 31.
“We're going to be throwing the best parties and serving up the best food up until this time, come and join us for one last Pornstar Martini.”
In January, Revolution Bars said that it would close eight of its sites across the UK, blaming declining spending among younger consumers.
At the time, Rob Pitcher, the group’s chief executive, said: “Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.
“Looking forward, both business rates and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast.”
In 2020, Revolution Bars had to close six venues as it struggled to keep afloat due to Covid-19 restrictions.
