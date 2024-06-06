Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Giant Edinburgh city centre nightspot will shut for good late this year

A closing date has been announced for one of Edinburgh's biggest and most popular bars.

The giant venue is one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.

An announcement on Revolution's website says: “We are sorry to say that we will be closing the doors on Edinburgh on or around August 31.

“We're going to be throwing the best parties and serving up the best food up until this time, come and join us for one last Pornstar Martini.”

In January, Revolution Bars said that it would close eight of its sites across the UK, blaming declining spending among younger consumers.

At the time, Rob Pitcher, the group’s chief executive, said: “Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Looking forward, both business rates and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast.”