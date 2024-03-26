Giant Edinburgh bar under threat of closure as pub chain looks to axe several of its UK venues
A popular pub chain is reportedly planning mass closures across the UK – putting one of Edinburgh’s biggest nightspots under threat.
According to Sky News, Revolution Bars, which owns the two-floor Revolution pub on Chambers Street, is drawing up plans to axe roughly 20 of its worst-performing bars.
The report also states that the company is looking for investors, with a view to raising around £10million – more than the company's current market capitalisation. One investor approached by Sky News about the prospective share sale said it appeared to be dependent upon the successful implementation of a restructuring plan to close sites.
In January, Revolution Bars said that it would close eight of its sites across the UK, blaming declining spending among younger consumers.
Rob Pitcher, the group’s chief executive, said: “Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.
“Looking forward, both business rates and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast.”
In 2020, Revolution Bars had to close six venues as it struggled to keep afloat due to Covid-19 restrictions.
News of Revolution Edinburgh’s possible closure comes just a day after we reported that another popular city pub is to close.
The Willow, at Jock’s Lodge, has been forced to call last orders after it was sold by brewing giant Heineken to make way for student flats.
It was expected The Willow would remain open until the summer. But in a post on Facebook, the venue’s owners gave an update, saying it is “with great sadness” they will be closing on Sunday, April 7.
They continued: “Despite our best efforts, and the support of a fantastic community, our Jock’s Lodge home has been sold by Heineken to make way for student flats. We are heartbroken to be closing our much loved pub, and saying goodbye to our wonderful staff.
“On Saturday, April 6, we will be hosting a private function in the evening but open as normal from 12-6.30pm. We’ll be back from 12 on the Sunday, so make sure you pop in and say cheerio.
