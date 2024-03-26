Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pub chain is reportedly planning mass closures across the UK – putting one of Edinburgh’s biggest nightspots under threat.

According to Sky News, Revolution Bars, which owns the two-floor Revolution pub on Chambers Street, is drawing up plans to axe roughly 20 of its worst-performing bars.

The report also states that the company is looking for investors, with a view to raising around £10million – more than the company's current market capitalisation. One investor approached by Sky News about the prospective share sale said it appeared to be dependent upon the successful implementation of a restructuring plan to close sites.

In January, Revolution Bars said that it would close eight of its sites across the UK, blaming declining spending among younger consumers.

Rob Pitcher, the group’s chief executive, said: “Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Looking forward, both business rates and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast.”

