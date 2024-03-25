Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of an Edinburgh pub have expressed their ‘heartbreak’ after announcing they will close within weeks.

The Willow, at Jock’s Lodge, has been forced to call last orders after it was sold by brewing giant Heineken to make way for student flats.

The controversial plans to knock down The Willow and neighbouring bar Limelite, as well as award-winning takeaway Chennai's Marina, were initially refused by the City of Edinburgh Council last June, but the proposal was green-lighted after a Scottish Government Reporter overturned the decision in December. Now six commercial units – three of which currently lie empty – will be demolished and replaced with a 191-bed student accommodation block.

It was expected The Willow would remain open until the summer. But now, in a post on Facebook, the venue’s owners have given an update, saying it is “with great sadness” they will be closing on Sunday, April 7.

They continued: “Despite our best efforts, and the support of a fantastic community, our Jock’s Lodge home has been sold by Heineken to make way for student flats. We are heartbroken to be closing our much loved pub, and saying goodbye to our wonderful staff.

“On Saturday, April 6, we will be hosting a private function in the evening but open as normal from 12-6.30pm. We’ll be back from 12 on the Sunday, so make sure you pop in and say cheerio.

“We’ll be selling some of our fixtures and fittings, so please get in touch if you’d like a wee Willow memento. Other than that it’s business as usual for the next three weeks – make sure you come and see us before we go.

“Thank you for all the good times over the last two and a half years!”

Shortly after the announcement of the closing date, loyal customers reacted with sadness on social media.

One regular said: “Absolutely gutted – even though we knew it was coming. The Willow has been such an asset in the community and will be sorely missed by all.”

Another wrote: So sorry to hear this. Just knocking the heart out of the community – but what do these big boys care?”