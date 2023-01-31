A petition has reached over 3,500 signatures protesting the proposal to build student housing at Jock’s Lodge in Edinburgh as the feedback deadline approaches.

The plans submitted to the council involve the demolition of the pub The Willow – formerly The Jock’s Lodge Pub – which sits on the corner at the crossroads, in order to build 191 student rooms, along with ground-floor commercial space.

The petition, first created when the plans were submitted, but is now pushing for higher engagement as the council planning deadline looms, says: “The redevelopment proposal is: unwanted - residents and visitors treasure these local businesses, illogical - plenty of student accommodation is already in the area and damaging - would see significant economic losses in the area.

Artist's impression of how the proposed student accommodation development at Jock's Lodge would look.

“Whilst a fresh start for the Jocks Lodge area may have made sense at the closing of the Barrel House, the same reasoning does not apply over twelve months later. The rejuvenated street is thriving with "The Willow", a hot spot for locals, students, families and tourists alike. In combination with the Ball Room, this area is an attractive and lucrative hub for the community.”

The petition has now gathered 3,512 signatures, and organisers, local group Save Jock’s Lodge, also urge protesters to object to the council before the deadline of February 10.