Edinburgh student accommodation - your views online

Artist's impression of how the proposed student accommodation development at Jock's Lodge would look.

Stuart McClelland

There's been a pub or inn on that site for centuries. If we were demolishing history for the betterment of the area with affordable homes, social rent etc, then great. This is just more money tied up in student accommodation for quick turnaround and profit.

Bill Whyte

Totally ludicrous, there are two newly built blocks of student accommodation at Meadowbank. The last thing we need in this area is more of them. What is needed is good social housing for the people of Edinburgh.

Madeline Love

More students accommod-ation? This is crazy. Homeless people should be given these lovely flats.

Andrina Inglis

Two parking spaces, only one for Blue Badge, so local parking will be compromised as staff with very early or late start/end shifts, such as cleaners, have to park somewhere. And what about all the Uber drivers doing pick up/drop offs and the food delivery vans?

Derek Scott

Imagine the road closures that will be caused with this going up at a major junction. Shocking if the council approve this.

Kim Kim

Aw, fabby. Let's be honest, we are desperate for student accommodation in Edinburgh.

Emma Louise

I’m not opposed to rebuilding over sites which may not be fit for purpose anymore, but we need social housing before we need student accommodation. How about building that instead of more student flat, with any of the unspoken-for commercial units offered at a reduced rate for local small businesses.

Gavin Taylor

A quick search online and there are hundreds of student accommodation rooms available now and not getting used, including Meadowbank newbuilds. Obviously some kind of tax dodge for the builders and council, as there isn't a need for them.

Justin Connal

More student housing? Enough already.

Fraser Mccowan

This will bring life to a dull and dingy corner. The owner of Mr Hot Potato is gonna be over the moon! This could be the shot in the arm Jock’s Lodge needs.

Peter Keenan

Surely there are now more student flats than actual students in Edinburgh?

Shona Casey

Great, more student accommodation.

Planning conflict

An Edinburgh woman has lost a battle with the council to keep new windows she had fitted in an effort to drive down energy bills.

Martin Veart

We have a beautiful city but our homes are some of the coldest and least energy efficient in Europe. It is about time we started putting people above the buildings we live in.

John Smith

She was presumably fully aware at the time she purchased the property that it was Grade B listed. Her acting solicitor would have given advice on what additional responsibilities would be inherited alongside the property. She chose to ignore this crucial information on the gamble of saving money.

Ian MacLachlan

My life long friend lived in the building in question and it took eight hours for the coal fire to heat the front room. The wall at the bay window was about 2ft high then all glass, single pane that rattled in the wind. Temps inside the house in winter were invariably below freezing!

Susan Reeve

I suspect in the long run decent windows would preserve the building better for future generations. No point holding onto the past if it puts our future at risk.

Negri Punton

The rules here need to be looked at for all these cases. Bit silly in this day and age if you can't buy alternatives that fit both criteria. Government and council are going on about green this and green that while stopping efficient windows being fitted.

Graeme Gifford

Ridiculous; all the windows look the same - jobsworths.

James Ritchie

Why does the council say that, when they are making a pure mess of Edinburgh.

Sully Mirza

I applied for upvc sash windows and got point blank refusal. How have they allowed Cala Homes to ruin the face of the former Royal Blind School with plastic tilt and turn windows that don’t match the existing ones?

