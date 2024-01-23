Beloved Edinburgh restaurant announces sad closure, saying ‘it’s time to turn off the grill’ after 40 years
One of Edinburgh’s longest-running restaurants has announced its sad closure – after 40 years in business.
Viva Mexico, situated in Cockburn Street in the historic Old Town, opened in 1984 and went on to become one of the city’s best-loved Mexican eateries.
The restaurant was previously put up for sale in May last year, listed as offers over £950,000, but now the owners have announced it will be closing for good.
In an emotional statement posted on Facebook, they wrote: “It’s time to turn off the grill and put down the cocktail shaker”.
They went on to thank their many loyal customers, adding: “This is not how we would have liked to have finished up. Ideally, we’d have had more time to wish everyone a farewell properly, but this was not to be. Love to you all. It has been an absolute pleasure. You’ll be forever in our memories and we hope you will remember us fondly.”
Customers were disappointed to learn of Viva Mexico’s closure, with many posting their memories of the restaurant on social media.
One Facebook user wrote: “Way back in August 1984, I agreed to help out for a couple of weeks with the opening of a new Mexican restaurant. From the moment the doors opened and the first two customers made the decision to come down Anchor Close it was clear that Viva Mexico was going to succeed. Edinburgh will miss it.”
Another said: “Oh, this is so sad. This is absolutely the best Mexican restaurant we've had the pleasure of dining in and have done so on our trips to Edinburgh for over 15 years now. Our next trip having been planned for February, we will be so sad not to be able to dine here anymore. Thank you for the sangria, margaritas and delicious food.”