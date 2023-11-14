Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh restaurant has announced it will close permanently after the Christmas period, leaving customers feeling 'incredibly sad'.

Aurora, located on Leith's Great Junction Street, will cease trading after the bells on Hogmanay.

In an emotional post on Facebook, the restaurant’s owners wrote: “Dear friends and customers, our next menu, which will start on December 1st, will be our last. On December 31st, after our dinner service, Aurora will close its doors for the last time.

“The last seven years have been an extraordinary journey. However, all good things must come to an end and make room for more adventures. There will be a time for all the thank-yous and goodbyes.

“Our final menu will feature a mix of our favourite Aurora dishes from the past seven years. If you have any all-time favourites or dishes that you still remember after years, please let us know in the comments or DM us and help us remember seven years' worth of recipes.”

Aurora, a tiny restaurant with room for just 18 diners, became a firm favourite for its seasonally adapted tasting menus featuring local ingredients. Inspired by the chef’s travels, the dishes include flavours that originate in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Reacting to the news of Aurora's closure on Facebook, one devastated customer wrote: “That is incredibly sad. Aurora has been our most favourite place to eat in Edinburgh. Always No.1 choice above everywhere else. Believe me when I say, you guys will be sorely missed.

Another regular at the restaurant said: “I’m gonna book in one last time before they close I reckon – so gutted, as the two times I went were some of the best tasting menus I’ve ever had in my life!”