Whether you want pub food or fine dining, there are many amazing restaurants in and around Scotland’s capital city that are ready to tick all your boxes.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 neighbourhood gems in Edinburgh to book now, according to online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable.
1. Greenwoods
Where: 61 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 1LH. OpenTable says: A local gem with a European heritage, Greenwoods opened in May 2021 under the helm of director Jen Nelson, who brought the brand over to Edinburgh from Amsterdam, where it has flourished since the 1980s. Now, it is the go to for beautifully plated breakfasts and brunch around Frederick Street. Photo: Third Party
2. Forage & Chatter
Where: 1A Alva Streer, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. OpenTable says: Like the name suggests, much of the menu at this cosy West End restaurant is foraged. Well executed dishes including beef fillet tartare and Orkney scallop ceviche celebrate bountiful Scottish ingredients and seasonal flavours. Photo: Third Party
3. Bodega
Where: 14-15 Albert Place, Edinburgh EH7 5HN. OpenTable says: Combining global flavours with Scottish ingredients, Bodega is a trendy taqueria which also specialises in margaritas. Add the candy pink walls, a scattering of plants and plenty of natural light and the result is a lively, welcoming restaurant that is packed on any day of the night. Photo: Alix McIntosh
4. The Voyage of Buck
Where: 29-31 William Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NF. OpenTable says: Every neighbourhood has that one venue with a backstory that gives it a bit of an edge. At Voyage of Buck, it’s the invented – but fun – tale of fictional William “Buck” Clarence whose travels inspire the bar’s eclectic interior and its delectable cocktails, such as the optical negroni or the peach and basil sour. Photo: Third Party