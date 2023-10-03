1 . Greenwoods

Where: 61 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 1LH. OpenTable says: A local gem with a European heritage, Greenwoods opened in May 2021 under the helm of director Jen Nelson, who brought the brand over to Edinburgh from Amsterdam, where it has flourished since the 1980s. Now, it is the go to for beautifully plated breakfasts and brunch around Frederick Street. Photo: Third Party