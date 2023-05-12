News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh curry house celebrating hat-trick of awards after being named ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant’

The awards just keep on pouring in for Capital eaterie

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th May 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:57 BST

A popular restaurant in Edinburgh is celebrating after winning a prestigious award – its third accolade in just six months.

It comes after LUXlife magazine named Ignite as the Capital’s ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant’ in its 2023 restaurant and bar Awards.

The restaurant, located on Morrison Street, was also recognised as ‘highly commended’ in the Asian Restaurant Awards in the category of ‘Asian Restaurant of the Year’, announced at the awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in November.

Ignite, on Morrison Street in Edinburgh, has been named as the Capital’s ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant’.Ignite, on Morrison Street in Edinburgh, has been named as the Capital’s ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant’.
Ignite, on Morrison Street in Edinburgh, has been named as the Capital’s ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant’.
And that’s not all. Ignite was also announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner in November. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

According to Tripadvisor, Ignite is in the Top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

The restaurant is a stalwart of the Edinburgh dining scene, having first opened its doors 19 years ago. It has gone from strength to strength over the years, attracting a string of rave reviews.

Some of Ignite’s most popular dishes include King Prawn Ceylon (a hot dish prepared with onion, coconut and spices), Simikot Lamb (a western Nepal dish of sliced barbecued lamb marinated in special ingredients and cooked with mincemeat, onion, ginger, garlic and fresh coriander) and Sabzi Nentara (mixed vegetables in a delicate sweetish and sour sauce with a touch of fresh herbs and spices).

Ignite’s owner, Mohammed Khan, said: “To be named best in Edinburgh for our Indian and Bengali cuisine is another honour that we’re very proud to accept.”

