One of Edinburgh’s most popular restaurants, the award-winning Gautams, has re-opened after a stunning renovation.

The Indian and Nepalese eaterie, at Dalziel Place, Meadowbank, closed for refurbishment in January, and they have now unveiled a fresh new look with the help of local artists.

Speaking to the Evening News, restaurant boss Khima Gautam said: “We used award winning designer Jacoco, who has completed restaurants such as Superico, Cocktail Mafia and Scran to carry out the plans in order to attract our custumers to dine with us in the restaurant.

Gautams, in Edinburgh, has shared pictures of its swish new renovation.

“It is a gesture of our long-standing appreciation and love to grow within the Meadowbank area of Edinburgh,” added Khima, who is originally from Nepal and now lives in Leith.

The family-run restaurant is now unrecognisable after its makeover, with purple walls, bright orange sofas and new wooden flooring.

One thing that’s stayed the same is the delicious food on offer.

“The food is cooked to perfection,” wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. “Each takeaway dish is as good as the next and we have been getting food delivered for a few months now.”

The new-look Gautams is a completely different shape to before.

Gautam’s focus is on authentic Nepalese and Indian hybrid cuisine, boasting over 30 years of experience in the business.

The chefs started their career in Kathmandu where they cooked for everyday street food vendors as well as 5-star hotels, before gaining further culinary experience in India and Dubai.

Gautams is now open again seven days a week for dining in, takeaway or delivery.

To book a table, visit www.gautamsedinburgh.co.uk

Diners will love the bright orange sofas at the new-look Gautams.

