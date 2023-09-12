From fine dining to authentic street food joints, Edinburgh has no shortage of great restaurants to satisfy all tastes and every budget.

The BBC Good Food team has dined his way around Scotland’s capital city to produce their pick of the best places at which to eat, from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are perfect for a 'special occasion'.

While many of the choices will not surprise you, there are bound to be some gems on his list which you've not tried before.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what BBC Good Food reckon to be the 28 best restaurants in Edinburgh.

1 . Cannonball Restaurant & Bar Where: 356 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NF. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Set in a converted school, this three-floor venue has a prime location next to Edinburgh Castle – but there's more to Cannonball than the fabulous views.

2 . Contini Where: 103 George St, Edinburgh EH2 3ES. Best for: Casual dining. BBC Good Food says: It's worth visiting for the décor alone – housed in a former Georgian banking hall, with a vaulted ceiling, sculpted pillars, chandeliers and a marble bar, Contini is one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city.

3 . Ondine Where: 2 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1AD. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: No trip to Edinburgh is complete without a visit to this seafood mecca, run by chef-proprietor Roy Brett, an alumnus of Rick Stein's seafood restaurant.

4 . The Fishmarket Where: 23A Pier Pl, Newhaven, Edinburgh EH6 4LP. Best for: Casual dining. BBC Good Food says: This upmarket fish and chip shop has a prime spot overlooking Newhaven Harbour and is well worth the 15-minute drive from the city centre.