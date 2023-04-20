Ever since the BBC announced Ncuti Gatwa would be taking over as the new Doctor Who, fans of the hugely-popuar science fiction series have been waiting patiently for the Edinburgh actor take control of the Tardis.

That won’t be until December, but the Beeb has teased fans with a first look at Gatwa travelling back to the Swinging Sixties with Millie Gibson, who takes on the role of the Time Lord’s new companion in the upcoming series.

They are seen in new pictures, published on Thursday, wearing 1960s-style outfits, with Gatwa, 30, sporting a double-breasted blue-and-white pinstripe suit complete with a white shirt, tie and facial sideburns.

Gibson, who will star as sidekick Ruby Sunday, shows off a Swinging Sixties look with white knee-high boots and a black-and-cream dress.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that US drag artist Jinkx Monsoon will play a “major role” in the new series as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet”.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star – who won two seasons of the competition show – was seen in Doctor Who images dressed in a black-and-white outfit featuring piano keys.

Monsoon is the latest casting from It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, and is returning to succeed showrunner Chris Chibnall, who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with Bathgate actor David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa’s first episode as the fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period. He is best known for his critically acclaimed performance in Sex Education as the iconic Eric Effiong, for which he was awarded Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTA’s in 2020 as well as numerous nominations including Best Male Performance in a comedy programme at this year’s BAFTA’s.

Speaking of his new role, he said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.

“Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

“The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Born in Rwanda in 1992, Gatwa was one of three children brought up by his mother in Scotland after the family fled the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Recalling his upbringing, he has said: “Resilience has always been something I’ve seen and admired.

“I grew up with a single mum, an immigrant mum who couldn’t speak the language, no money, three kids on her back, coming from Rwanda, and she’s done a sterling job with all three of us.

“I saw her struggle, I saw her fight all the time. Every day was another fight, and she always fought tooth and nail for all three of us.

“She just seemed to get through whatever hardship came her way. I think that’s made me quite a resilient person.”

He attended Boroughmuir High School in the Capital and Dunfermline High School in Fife, where he faced racist abuse.

The actor has recalled feeling like “the only black person in the world” going to school in Edinburgh and then Fife, revealing that racist pupils at Dunfermline High had created a social media page targeting him.

He said: “I was quite an easy target in a state Scottish high school.

“I grew up in a working-class area, and I stood out – for my voice, my appearance, I did dance and things like that. But I always had faith in my charm.

“I was like, ‘If I can go around each group and befriend them all, then I’m all powerful. Divide and conquer.

“It was really a good lesson to me about the difference between hate and ignorance.

“Obviously their behaviour was inexcusable. But at the same time, I was the first black person that they probably saw in real life.”

Gatwa’s passion for acting won him a place at the country's most prestigious music and drama school, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, which he describes as “a safe space.”

He recalled: “RCS’s approach was very personal. It provides you with opportunities to develop in a way that you can’t in the outside world. I felt very cared for.

“Scotland has a thriving theatre scene and I think that being away from the mayhem of London allows you to concentrate on honing your craft.”

Graduating from the RCS with a BA in 2013, Gatwa joined Dundee Rep's graduate trainee scheme and appeared in several productions, including David Greig’s Victoria in 2013.

His early stage roles include playing Sammy Davis Junior in The Rat Pack Live at Edinburgh College of Art and playing James Brown and Stevie Wonder in The Blues Brothers Live at C Venues during the Fringe.

He landed his first TV role in 2014 when he secured a minor role in an episode of the TV adaptation of Neil Forsyth’s Bob Servant novels, then appeared in a 2015 BBC Scotland adaptation of Iain Banks' novel Stonemouth.