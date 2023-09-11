News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: The 10 highest rated Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews

We put together a list of the top-rated Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

If you’re looking for some hot curry or the perfect pakora in Edinburgh, look no further. Our Top 10 list is compiled using Tripadvisor reviews.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some delicious Indian grub.

These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadisor reviews

1. The best Indian restaurants in town

These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadisor reviews Photo: Third Party

Where: 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7XF. Rating: 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Amazing food cooked to perfection and the staff were absolutely lovely'.

2. The Prahna Indian Grill

Where: 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh EH9 1PN, Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Food and service is excellent, extremely friendly staff and very accommodating to those with dietary requirements. Highly recommend!'

3. Pataka

Where: 107 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QW. Rating 5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'The flavours in both the starters and main course were out of this world. The food here is unbelievable'.

4. Voujon

