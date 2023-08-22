News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Edinburgh Fringe 2023: Dave’s Top 10 jokes at Edinburgh Fringe revealed as comedian wins with zookeeper gag

The winner of Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for 2023 has just been revealed, with a quip about dating a zookeeper coming out top.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The coveted award, which aims to recognise both established and up-and-coming comics, is now in its 14th year.

Previous winners of the award, run annually by the TV comedy channel, include Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons, Masai Graham, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel and Nick Helm.

A panel of 10 comedy experts sat through hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this month, listening out for jokes which made them laugh out the loudest. They nominated their list of the 10 best jokes, which were then put to a vote of 2000 people.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see the top 10 jokes, including this year’s winner. And before you, let us know your favourties in the comments section.

Comedian Lorna Rose Treen was voted the winner of the Dave Funniest Joke of the Festival fringe with her pun: "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah," taken from her show, Skin Pigeon at Pleasance Courtyard. Photo: Robert Perry/PinPep/PA Wire

1. Lorna Rose Treen

Comedian Lorna Rose Treen was voted the winner of the Dave Funniest Joke of the Festival fringe with her pun: "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah," taken from her show, Skin Pigeon at Pleasance Courtyard. Photo: Robert Perry/PinPep/PA Wire Photo: Robert Perry/PinPep

Photo Sales
– The most British thing I’ve ever heard? A lady who said, “Well I’m sorry, but I don’t apologise”.

2. Liz Guterbock

– The most British thing I’ve ever heard? A lady who said, “Well I’m sorry, but I don’t apologise”. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
– Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now.

3. Amos Gill

– Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
- When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it’s called a podcast.

4. Sikisa

- When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it’s called a podcast. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DaveZoe Lyons