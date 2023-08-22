The winner of Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for 2023 has just been revealed, with a quip about dating a zookeeper coming out top.

The coveted award, which aims to recognise both established and up-and-coming comics, is now in its 14th year.

Previous winners of the award, run annually by the TV comedy channel, include Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons, Masai Graham, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel and Nick Helm.

A panel of 10 comedy experts sat through hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this month, listening out for jokes which made them laugh out the loudest. They nominated their list of the 10 best jokes, which were then put to a vote of 2000 people.

And before you, let us know your favourties in the comments section.

1 . Lorna Rose Treen Comedian Lorna Rose Treen was voted the winner of the Dave Funniest Joke of the Festival fringe with her pun: "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah," taken from her show, Skin Pigeon at Pleasance Courtyard.

2 . Liz Guterbock – The most British thing I've ever heard? A lady who said, "Well I'm sorry, but I don't apologise".

3 . Amos Gill – Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it's hardly worth it now.