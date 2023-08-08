While we can’t share the more blue jokes told at this year’s festival, by the likes of Frankie Boyle and Jason Byrne, some of these more family-friendly clean jokes should at least still make you laugh, and if so, why not check out the perfromer’s Edinburgh show?
1. Olaf Falafel
Olaf Falafel's Fringe show 'Look What Fell Out Of My Head' is on at Laughing Horse at the Pear Tree at 3pm, 4-28 August (not 16). In his show he says: "I hear the inventor of bubblewrap shoes has just popped his clogs." Photo: Alan Powdrill
2. Liz Guterbock
American comic Liz Guterbock' Fringe show Geriatric Millennial is on at Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) at 4.15pm, August 2 -27 (not 14 or 21). In it she tells this great one liner: "People ask me about my anti-ageing secrets. I use a phenomenal eye cream called Not Having Kids." Photo: Karla Gowlett
3. Ed Patrick
Doctor turned stand-up comedian Ed Patrick will tell this joke in Edinburgh this month in his Fringe show. "Had my wedding recently. I married a midwife, so she’s upgraded to a full wife." Ed Patrick: Catch Your Breath is on at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall, 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 August at 3.10pm. Photo: Karla Gowlett
4. Sasha Ellen
Sasha Ellen has this joke in her Fringe set: "I drink decaf coffee. I like my coffee how I like my men - missing everything I need."
Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade, is on at the The Counting House @ 4.15pm, 4-27 August (not 8, 15, 22). Photo: Karla Gowlett