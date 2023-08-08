News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: The 10 best jokes of the Fringe so far

The best jokes in Edinburgh this month at the Fringe
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

With Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 well underway, we’ve been taking a look at the best jokes told in the Capital this month as part of the world’s biggest arts festival.

While we can’t share the more blue jokes told at this year’s festival, by the likes of Frankie Boyle and Jason Byrne, some of these more family-friendly clean jokes should at least still make you laugh, and if so, why not check out the perfromer’s Edinburgh show?

Olaf Falafel's Fringe show 'Look What Fell Out Of My Head' is on at Laughing Horse at the Pear Tree at 3pm, 4-28 August (not 16). In his show he says: "I hear the inventor of bubblewrap shoes has just popped his clogs."

1. Olaf Falafel

Olaf Falafel's Fringe show 'Look What Fell Out Of My Head' is on at Laughing Horse at the Pear Tree at 3pm, 4-28 August (not 16). In his show he says: "I hear the inventor of bubblewrap shoes has just popped his clogs." Photo: Alan Powdrill

Photo Sales
American comic Liz Guterbock' Fringe show Geriatric Millennial is on at Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) at 4.15pm, August 2 -27 (not 14 or 21). In it she tells this great one liner: "People ask me about my anti-ageing secrets. I use a phenomenal eye cream called Not Having Kids."

2. Liz Guterbock

American comic Liz Guterbock' Fringe show Geriatric Millennial is on at Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) at 4.15pm, August 2 -27 (not 14 or 21). In it she tells this great one liner: "People ask me about my anti-ageing secrets. I use a phenomenal eye cream called Not Having Kids." Photo: Karla Gowlett

Photo Sales
Doctor turned stand-up comedian Ed Patrick will tell this joke in Edinburgh this month in his Fringe show. "Had my wedding recently. I married a midwife, so she’s upgraded to a full wife." Ed Patrick: Catch Your Breath is on at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall, 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 August at 3.10pm.

3. Ed Patrick

Doctor turned stand-up comedian Ed Patrick will tell this joke in Edinburgh this month in his Fringe show. "Had my wedding recently. I married a midwife, so she’s upgraded to a full wife." Ed Patrick: Catch Your Breath is on at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall, 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 August at 3.10pm. Photo: Karla Gowlett

Photo Sales
Sasha Ellen has this joke in her Fringe set: "I drink decaf coffee. I like my coffee how I like my men - missing everything I need." Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade, is on at the The Counting House @ 4.15pm, 4-27 August (not 8, 15, 22).

4. Sasha Ellen

Sasha Ellen has this joke in her Fringe set: "I drink decaf coffee. I like my coffee how I like my men - missing everything I need." Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade, is on at the The Counting House @ 4.15pm, 4-27 August (not 8, 15, 22). Photo: Karla Gowlett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh