Cinco de Mayo, or May 5th, is almost upon us, and if you plan to celebrate Mexico’s annual festival with a delicious margarita, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy the classic cocktail.

For those not familiar with Cinco de Mayo, it essentially marks Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

And while it’s not widely celebated in Edinburgh, it does offer the perfect excuse to hit a cocktail bar and drinks margaritas, or if you’re very brave, tequila shots.

The history of the margarita is shrouded in mystery and folklore, but one story claims it was created in 1930 by Doña Bertha, owner of Bertha's Bar in Taxco, Mexico.

Whoever invented this magical mixture of triple sec or Cointreau, lime juice, tequila and a salted rim, it’s one of the oldest cocktails – and we love it.

1 . Monteiths Where: 61 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SR. Monteiths Gardeners Margartia is to die for. In addition to the core ingredients ourinclusion of flat-leaf parsley breathes new life into the traditional drink to give it a delicious twist.

2 . Paradise Palms. Where: 41 Lothian St, Edinburgh EH1 1HB? Try these: Strawberry Margarita (blended) - Batanga Tequila, Strawberry Puree, Lime, Sugar. Tommy's Margarita - Batanga Tequila, Agave, Lime Juice, Orange Bitters.

3 . El Cartel Teviot Where: 15-16 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. El Cartel do several variations on the margarita, from classic to frozen. We love this one: 'The No Waste Margarita'. With Derrumbes San Luis Potosí, charred lime husk oleo, citric solution and water for dilution - El Cartel use everything and nothing for this twist on a classic margarita.

4 . Divino Enoteca Where: 5 Merchant Street, Edinburgh EH1 2QD. Divino offers the classic margarita cocktail as a must-try staple on its menu. Dine on a Wednesday evening to enjoy the classic cocktail alongside live jazz from 7pm every week.

