Cinco de Mayo: Edinburgh’s 8 best cocktail bars to drink delicious margaritas on Mexico’s day of celebration
Cinco de Mayo, or May 5th, is almost upon us, and if you plan to celebrate Mexico’s annual festival with a delicious margarita, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy the classic cocktail.
For those not familiar with Cinco de Mayo, it essentially marks Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
And while it’s not widely celebated in Edinburgh, it does offer the perfect excuse to hit a cocktail bar and drinks margaritas, or if you’re very brave, tequila shots.
The history of the margarita is shrouded in mystery and folklore, but one story claims it was created in 1930 by Doña Bertha, owner of Bertha's Bar in Taxco, Mexico.
Whoever invented this magical mixture of triple sec or Cointreau, lime juice, tequila and a salted rim, it’s one of the oldest cocktails – and we love it.
Take a look through our picture gallery to discover nine of the best bars in Edinburgh to sip a margarita.