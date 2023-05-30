News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Viva Mexico in Edinburgh's historic Cockburn Street up for sale for £1m

Restaurant in historic Edinburgh Old Town street goes up for sale for almost £1 million
By Neil Johnstone
Published 30th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:20 BST

A family run restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town has been put up for sale after almost 40 years of ‘extremely successful trading’. Viva Mexico in 41 Cockburn Street is on the market with ESPC and listed as offers over £950,000. It occupies a ground and basement floor providing space for approximately 85 customers.

Property agents, McEwan Fraser Legal said: “Viva Mexico provides a fantastic opportunity to purchase an already well established and highly regarded licenced restaurant situated in one of Edinburgh's most popular tourist areas.”

Established in 1984 by the Gonzalez family, Viva Mexico is a popular restaurant in the heart of the capital. Boasting to sell the best fajitas in town, the popular restaurant averages 4/5 stars on Trip Advisor. The restaurant is accessed via a glazed front door on Cockburn Street.

Upon entering the premises, guests are immediately met by a welcoming space ‘thanks to the cleverly placed movable furniture and atmospheric lighting.’

The dining area on the ground floor accommodates space for 15 covers. Decorated in vibrant colours the cosy space offers views of one of Edinburgh’s most famous streets.

