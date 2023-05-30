Restaurant in historic Edinburgh Old Town street goes up for sale for almost £1 million
A family run restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town has been put up for sale after almost 40 years of ‘extremely successful trading’. Viva Mexico in 41 Cockburn Street is on the market with ESPC and listed as offers over £950,000. It occupies a ground and basement floor providing space for approximately 85 customers.
Property agents, McEwan Fraser Legal said: “Viva Mexico provides a fantastic opportunity to purchase an already well established and highly regarded licenced restaurant situated in one of Edinburgh's most popular tourist areas.”
1. Mexican decor throughout
Mexican decor that can be found throughout the whole of the restaurant. Ladies and gents toilet facilities are also located on this floor. Photo: submitted
2. Viva Mexico
Established in 1984 by the Gonzalez family, Viva Mexico is a popular restaurant in the heart of the capital. Boasting to sell the best fajitas in town, the popular restaurant averages 4/5 stars on Trip Advisor. The restaurant is accessed via a glazed front door on Cockburn Street. Photo: submitted
3. Welcoming space
Upon entering the premises, guests are immediately met by a welcoming space ‘thanks to the cleverly placed movable furniture and atmospheric lighting.’ Photo: submitted
4. Prime location
The dining area on the ground floor accommodates space for 15 covers. Decorated in vibrant colours the cosy space offers views of one of Edinburgh’s most famous streets. Photo: submitted