News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Edinburgh cafe famed for hearty fry-ups named as city's top brunch spot ahead of National Brunch Weekend

West Port venue comes out on top for Edinburgh ahead of National Brunch Weekend
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular cafe in Edinburgh's historic Old Town has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch.

It comes as Omio revealed the best places to enjoy a tasty brunch in each UK city, ahead of National Brunch Weekend on October 2-3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From London to Edinburgh and Liverpool to Cardiff, the online travel booking site used TripAdvisor data to showcase the places ranked number one in each city that offer the best brunch, along with details on how close they are by train.

Most Popular
Quinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch. Photos: Quinn's CafeQuinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch. Photos: Quinn's Cafe
Quinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch. Photos: Quinn's Cafe

Quinn’s Cafe, a West Port venue known for its hearty fry-ups, came out top of the pile for Edinburgh.

A 17-minute walk from Waverley train station, the cafe was described by one reviewer as “possibly the best breakfast I’ve had in Scotland’ and offers locals and tourists a bite of traditional Scottish breakfast.”

Related topics:EdinburghOld TownCardiffLiverpoolLondonTripAdvisorWaverley