West Port venue comes out on top for Edinburgh ahead of National Brunch Weekend

A popular cafe in Edinburgh's historic Old Town has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch.

It comes as Omio revealed the best places to enjoy a tasty brunch in each UK city, ahead of National Brunch Weekend on October 2-3.

From London to Edinburgh and Liverpool to Cardiff, the online travel booking site used TripAdvisor data to showcase the places ranked number one in each city that offer the best brunch, along with details on how close they are by train.

Quinn's Cafe, in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, has been named as the best spot in the city for brunch. Photos: Quinn's Cafe

Quinn’s Cafe, a West Port venue known for its hearty fry-ups, came out top of the pile for Edinburgh.