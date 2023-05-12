News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh boy, 16, electrocuted after falling from roof of Waverley Station as police appeal for witnesses

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact police

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:09 BST

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of Edinburgh’s Waverley railway station.

The 16-year-old was electrocuted on the overhead lines beneath and was rushed to hospital, where he currently remains, in a stable condition.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the incident on Monday, May 8.

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of Edinburgh's Waverley railway station.
A teenage boy has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of Edinburgh’s Waverley railway station.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On 8 May at 11pm, a 16-year-old boy fell from the roof at Edinburgh Waverley railway station, near to its entrance on Waverley Bridge.

“He was electrocuted on the overhead lines beneath and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He currently remains in hospital, in a stable condition.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2200052344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

