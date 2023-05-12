Edinburgh boy, 16, electrocuted after falling from roof of Waverley Station as police appeal for witnesses

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of Edinburgh’s Waverley railway station.

The 16-year-old was electrocuted on the overhead lines beneath and was rushed to hospital, where he currently remains, in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the incident on Monday, May 8.

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after falling from the roof of Edinburgh’s Waverley railway station.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On 8 May at 11pm, a 16-year-old boy fell from the roof at Edinburgh Waverley railway station, near to its entrance on Waverley Bridge.

“He was electrocuted on the overhead lines beneath and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He currently remains in hospital, in a stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2200052344.