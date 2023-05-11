News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police say Lochend attempted murder was linked to organised crime after three men jailed

Police said men were arrested following an extensive investigation

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th May 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:54 BST

Three men have been jailed for attempted murder after a ‘targeted and violent attack’ on a man in Edinburgh.

Lewis Spence, 26, Connor Steele, 23, and Bradley Logan, 25, were each sentenced to seven years in prison at High Court on Wednesday (May 10) following the attempted murder of a man in Lochend Road South on Tuesday, 15 September, 2020.

The 40-year-old victim was treated at St John’s Hospital in Livingston for severe injuries.

Three men have been jailed for attempted murder after a ‘targetted, violent attack’ on a man in Edinburgh.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh CID said: “This was a targeted, violent attack linked to organised criminality that occurred in broad daylight.

“The men were arrested following an extensive investigation and will now face the consequences of their actions.

“I would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance during our enquiries, which has undoubtedly assisted in securing this conviction.

“This type of violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I hope the outcome today sends a clear message to those involved in serious organised crime, that we are committed to disrupting harmful activity in our communities and bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice.”

Anyone with information or concerns about criminality in their area can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

