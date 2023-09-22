News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: 13 of the very best Thai restaurants to visit in Edinburgh, according to customer reviews

These are the very best Thai restaurants to visit in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Whether you are looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or noodle-licious Pad Thai, we have got you covered with this list of the 13 top-rated Thai restaurants in town.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Thai cuisine.

Where: 8-9 Teviot Place, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Rating 4 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: B'een visiting this place regularly since 2017 and can safely say I have always had a really good experience'.

1. Ting Thai Caravan

1. Ting Thai Caravan

Where: 8-9 Teviot Place, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Rating 4 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: B'een visiting this place regularly since 2017 and can safely say I have always had a really good experience'.

Photo Sales
Where: 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh EH6 6PP. Rating 4.5 out 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'First time visiting here and definitely won't be the last. The food was delicious'.

2. Mintleaf

2. Mintleaf

Where: 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh EH6 6PP. Rating 4.5 out 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'First time visiting here and definitely won't be the last. The food was delicious'.

Photo Sales
Where: 6 Torphichen Place, Edinburgh EH3 8DU. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'We really enjoyed dinner at the Bluerapa. The food was delicious and we took our own bottle of wine and paid £2.50 corkage per person. Would definitely visit again'.

3. Bluerapa Thai

3. Bluerapa Thai

Where: 6 Torphichen Place, Edinburgh EH3 8DU. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'We really enjoyed dinner at the Bluerapa. The food was delicious and we took our own bottle of wine and paid £2.50 corkage per person. Would definitely visit again'.

Photo Sales
Where: 49A Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Dusit never fails to impress! Each time I go it seems to get better'.

4. Dusit Thai Restaurant

4. Dusit Thai Restaurant

Where: 49A Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Dusit never fails to impress! Each time I go it seems to get better'.

Photo Sales
