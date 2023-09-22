These are the very best Thai restaurants to visit in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Whether you are looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or noodle-licious Pad Thai, we have got you covered with this list of the 13 top-rated Thai restaurants in town.
1. Ting Thai Caravan
Where: 8-9 Teviot Place, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Rating 4 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: B'een visiting this place regularly since 2017 and can safely say I have always had a really good experience'. Photo: Third Party
2. Mintleaf
Where: 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh EH6 6PP. Rating 4.5 out 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'First time visiting here and definitely won't be the last. The food was delicious'. Photo: Third Party
3. Bluerapa Thai
Where: 6 Torphichen Place, Edinburgh EH3 8DU. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'We really enjoyed dinner at the Bluerapa. The food was delicious and we took our own bottle of wine and paid £2.50 corkage per person. Would definitely visit again'. Photo: Third Party
4. Dusit Thai Restaurant
Where: 49A Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Dusit never fails to impress! Each time I go it seems to get better'. Photo: Third Party