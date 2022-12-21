1. The Balmoral - 'Edinburgh's original grande dame hotel'

Condé Nast says: 'While there are other hotels synonymous with a city, few can claim to be such an integral part of its home town’s landscape as the Balmoral in Edinburgh – or to be as well-loved by locals. Thanks to its imposing 190ft clock tower it is an unmistakeable part of the Scottish capital’s skyline, perhaps the most unmistakable in the UK – with the possible exception of London. If you're after a full-on, north-of-the-border experience without having to tramp through scratchy gorges or be devoured by midges, then head to The Balmoral.'

Photo: Third Party