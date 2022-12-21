Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller knows a thing or two about hotels – and now the publication has put together a list of the very best places to stay in Edinburgh.
Condé Nast’s writers have included a few old favourites in their list, but there are one or two lesser-known names in there too.
Take a look through our picture galley to see what Condé Nast considers to be the Capital’s best very hotels.
1. The Balmoral - 'Edinburgh's original grande dame hotel'
Condé Nast says: 'While there are other hotels synonymous with a city, few can claim to be such an integral part of its home town’s landscape as the Balmoral in Edinburgh – or to be as well-loved by locals. Thanks to its imposing 190ft clock tower it is an unmistakeable part of the Scottish capital’s skyline, perhaps the most unmistakable in the UK – with the possible exception of London. If you're after a full-on, north-of-the-border experience without having to tramp through scratchy gorges or be devoured by midges, then head to The Balmoral.'
Photo: Third Party
2. Intercontinental Edinburgh The George - 'An impressive hotel with a superb location'
Condé Nast says: 'The George may not be quite as imposing as the Balmoral or as enchanted as the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian, and nothing like as wildly quirky as The Witchery, or as sweetly intimate as Rock House. But it occupies a superb location in the heart of the New Town and does what it does with becoming modesty and grace.'
Photo: Third Party
3. The Witchery by the Castle - 'A deeply romantic hotel that takes you back in time'
Condé Nast says: 'The Witchery by the Castle would be Count Dracula's choice of hotel were he to visit Edinburgh, and you may feel apprehensive of encountering him as you climb the stone turret staircase into the Inner Sanctum on your way to bed. Children are not welcomed at the Witchery, although they would probably enjoy the experience even more than you.'
Photo: Third Party
4. Cheval The Edinburgh Grand - 'Family-friendly apartments on St Andrew Square'
Condé Nast says: 'With a great spot on St Andrew Square, The Grand is a self-catering option with all the best bits that a hotel has to offer too.
Photo: Third Party